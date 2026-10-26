Overwhelmed By Parenting? 6 in 10 Parents Say They Are, Too

Feeling overwhelmed by the noise and chaos of parenting? You're not alone.A new national survey from Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago finds 6 in 10 parents report experiencing sensory overload.Researchers surveyed one thousand U.S. parents and found overstimulation happened most often at home, followed by stores and in the car.The biggest triggers? Children arguing or whining, siblings fighting, loud noise, constant talking and clutter.Parents with younger children were especially affected.Seventy percent of parents with a child under 5 reported overstimulation, compared to 56 percent of parents with older children.The senior author says, “Although parental overstimulation can feel like a purely personal struggle, our results show that it is a very common experience for parents in the U.S.”The hospital encourages parents to seek support when feeling overwhelmed and offers resources focused on coping with parenting challenges and building resilience. Resources for Parents· Importance of Self-Care: Why Parents Need Time Out to Recharge - HealthyChildren.org· The "Perfect" Parent Myth - HealthyChildren.org· Three Tips to Create a Resilient Mindset – ParentandTeen.com· 6 Strategies for Highly Sensitive Parents Feeling Overstimulated | Nurtured First· The Care Gap InstagramSource:Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital .Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter