A new study may help explain why anxiety is on the rise among young adults.Researchers say college students are increasingly struggling with uncertainty — or not knowing what the future holds.That could mean worrying about passing a test, getting a job, or not knowing what to expect in a social situation.The study analyzed data from more than 37-thousand college students in the U.S. and Canada. It found their ‘intolerance of uncertainty’ -- a key psychological risk factor for anxiety -- increased significantly between 1992 and 2023 — and rose about three times faster after 2012.Researchers say smartphones and social media, academic pressure, and economic instability may all be contributing, though the exact causes remain unclear.The encouraging news: one study author says an effective treatment for uncertainty already exists.Cognitive behavioral therapy can teach people to better tolerate uncertainty by gradually facing unpredictable situations instead of avoiding them.Source: JAMA PsychiatryAuthor Affiliations: Columbia University, Boston University, University of Regina, Canada, National University of Singapore.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter