What a One-Week Social Media Detox Really Does for Young Adults

What really happens when young adults take a one-week break from social media?A new U.S. study followed 18- to 24-year-olds through two weeks of normal use on Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, and X… then offered an optional one-week "social media detox." And most signed on.Participants completed daily and weekly surveys tracking their behavior and mental health.The findings: heavier, more problematic use of social media was linked to worse mental health but just one week of detox led to noticeable improvements.Anxiety fell by about 16%, depression by nearly 25%, and insomnia by around 15%.Researchers say the boost likely came from reducing negative comparisons and compulsive scrolling.Loneliness, however, didn't improve — possibly because social platforms can provide a sense of connection.The authors conclude that "brief digital detox interventions may offer meaningful mental health benefits" but say more research is needed to see how long those benefits last and how they affect other behaviors.Source: JAMA Network OpenAuthor Affiliations: Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.