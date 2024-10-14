1 in 4 U.S. adults suspect they have undiagnosed ADHD, according to a new survey.

Many of them, like Allison Burk, don’t realize they have the condition until one of their kids is diagnosed. Allison became suspicious after learning her daughter had ADHD.

“As I took her through that process and learned more about it, it was definitely a light bulb moment. And I thought, ‘I think a lot of this sounds familiar.’”

Struggles with attention, focus and restlessness that go undiagnosed in youth can affect work, relationships and self-worth later in life.

“I really struggled with feeling like I couldn’t be good at anything because it just felt like it took so much energy to get it accomplished,” says Burk.

Experts say social media videos on adult ADHD are helping raise awareness with millions of views.

“They've been a great way for people who may not have considered that they've had this disorder before to really consider it and to think about it," says Justin Barterian, PhD, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

But the videos are also raising concerns about self-diagnosis.

The new survey out of Ohio State University finds 25% of adults suspect they have undiagnosed ADHD.

But only 13% share their suspicions with their doctor.

“Anxiety and depression and ADHD and all these things can look a lot alike, but the wrong treatment can really exacerbate problems instead of help that person feel better and improve functioning in those sorts of things,” Barterian warns.

Allison saw her doctor and says medication, counseling and coaching have been life-changing,

“It really has improved my quality of life, and I think a large part of that is I can understand what I’m up against and know that there’s nothing wrong with me.”

Source: The Ohio State University