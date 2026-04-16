Air Pollution May Trigger Migraine Attacks

Air pollution may do more than affect breathing.A new study finds higher levels of air pollution may trigger migraine activity—especially when combined with heat and humidity.Researchers followed more than 7,000 people with migraine for an average of 10 years, atracking daily exposure to pollution from traffic, industry, and dust, along with weather conditions.The results: when pollution levels spiked, more people went to hospitals and clinics for migraines. On cleaner-air days, visits dropped.On the day with the most visits, dust levels were about double the average, and both fine particulate matter from car exhaust and nitrogen dioxide were higher than usual. Short-term exposure to high nitrogen dioxide was linked to a 41% higher chance of a migraine-related visit, while high UV exposure was linked to a 23% increase.Over time, high exposure to nitrogen dioxide was linked to a 10% increase in migraine medication use, and fine particle pollution to a 9% increase.One author says when high-risk exposure is in the forecast, doctors can advise patients to limit time outdoors, use air filters, consider short-term preventive medications, and start migraine treatment at the first sign of symptoms.Source: NeurologyAuthor Affiliations: Ben-Gurion University of the Negev.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter