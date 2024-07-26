Belly and Arm Fat Linked to Increased Risk of Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s

Where your body stores fat may impact your risk for neurological diseases like Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s, a new study suggests.

Researchers tracked the health and body composition of more than 400,000 middle-aged adults for almost a decade and found those carrying weight around the waist and arms had greater odds of developing these illnesses.

They also discovered one characteristic that offered some protection -- muscle strength. The lead author says, “This study highlights the potential to lessen people’s risk of developing these diseases by improving their body composition."

Overall, the results showed people with high levels of belly fat were 13% more likely to develop a neurodegenerative disease while those with more arm fat were 18% more likely. But participants with good muscle strength lowered their risk by 26%.

Higher belly and arm fat was also linked to more heart disease and stroke.

The authors say this highlights the importance of managing cardiovascular diseases early to prevent or delay harm to the brain.

Source: Neurology

Author Affiliations: Sichuan University in Chengdu