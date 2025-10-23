Cavities + Gum Disease = Brain Risk?

Cavities and gum disease may do more than harm your smile; they could also affect your brain, according to two new studies.In the first, researchers followed nearly 6,000 adults for two decades and found those with both cavities and gum disease had an 86% higher risk of ischemic stroke even after accounting for age, smoking, and other risk factors.They also faced a 36% higher risk of heart attack or other major cardiovascular events compared to people with healthy mouths.The second study found seniors with gum disease were more likely to show signs of white matter damage on MRI brain scans.Damage to this tissue can affect memory, thinking, balance, and coordination and has been linked to higher stroke risk.Researchers reviewed scans from more than 11-hundred participants and found those with gum disease were up to 56% more likely to have bright spots called white matter hyperintensities, which indicate white matter abnormalities.One author says, “While more research is needed to understand this relationship, these findings add to growing evidence that keeping your mouth healthy may support a healthier brain.”Sources: Neurology Open AccessAuthor Affiliations: University of South Carolina.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter