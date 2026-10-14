Could PMOS/PCOS Affect Memory and Increase Dementia Risk?

A common hormonal condition affecting millions of women may also have implications for brain health.A review of existing research suggests women with polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome, or PMOS, formerly known as polycystic ovary syndrome or PCOS, are more likely to experience problems with memory and thinking.Researchers analyzed studies that evaluated patients using cognitive tests, brain scans and dementia diagnoses.Overall, the review showed women with PMOS had poorer memory and attention, along with changes in brain structure and connectivity.According to one study author, these findings “could suggest greater risk for Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.”But evidence of increased dementia risk was mixed. Some studies found higher rates, while others found no increased risk.Researchers say the brain changes and any potential link to dementia may be driven by related health problems, including obesity and insulin resistance, rather than PMOS itself.More long-term research is needed.Source: Journal of the Endocrine SocietyAuthor Affiliations: Tehran University, Foundation for Research and Education Excellence, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, University of Alabama at Birmingham, University at Albany .Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter