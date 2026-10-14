Neurology

Could PMOS/PCOS Affect Memory and Increase Dementia Risk?

A review of existing research links PMOS/PCOS to differences in memory, thinking and brain structure, but reveals mixed evidence of an increased risk of dementia.
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Dementia
Memory Problems
Alzheimer's disease
Polycystic Ovary Syndrome
Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome (PMOS)
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