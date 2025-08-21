Don’t Ignore Hearing Loss—Your Brain May Depend On It

If you’re frequently asking people to repeat themselves, getting help ASAP may protect your ears and your brain.A new study finds early intervention for hearing loss may reduce the risk of dementia by more than half.Researchers followed nearly 3,000 older adults for close to 20 years. Among participants who were diagnosed with hearing loss in their 60s, those who used hearing aids were 61% less likely to develop the memory-robbing condition.But treatment after 70 showed no benefit, according to the results.The authors say these findings highlight the importance of early recognition and treatment of hearing loss to reduce the risk of dementia.It’s estimated only 17% of people with moderate-to-severe hearing loss use hearing aids.Signs of the condition include:· Difficulty understanding speech, especially in noisy environments· Needing to turn up the volume on devices· Asking others to speak more slowly, clearly and loudly· And ringing in the earsSource: JAMA NeurologyAuthor Affiliations: The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, University of Pittsburgh, Boston University, Framingham Heart Study, Medical University of South Carolina, Harvard Medical School, Massachusetts Eye and Ear.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter