Fish Oil Supplements May Help People at High Risk for Alzheimer's

Taking fish oil supplements may help people at high genetic risk for Alzheimer’s disease, a new study finds. But researchers say there’s no benefit for all older adults.

The study included 102 people, at least 75 years of age, who had low levels of omega-3 fatty acids but were otherwise healthy. Half were assigned to take a daily fish oil supplement and half were given a placebo.

After three years, MRI brain scans showed no significant differences in the progression of white matter lesions between the two groups.

But when the researchers looked only at participants who carried a gene linked to Alzheimer’s they saw a dramatic reduction in brain cell deterioration.

A larger clinical trial may be the next step. For now, one author says in the general population, “I don’t think (fish oil supplementation) would be harmful, but I wouldn’t say you need to take fish oil to prevent dementia.”

Source: JAMA Network Open

Author Affiliations: Oregon Health & Science University, Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School