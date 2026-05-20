How You Write Could Be a Window into Your Brain

Your handwriting could reveal more than what you’re trying to say — it may offer clues about how your brain is aging.Researchers in Portugal studied 58 adults, ages 62 to 92, living in care homes. Thirty-eight had previously been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.All were asked to use a digital pen and tablet to draw lines, copy sentences, and write dictated phrases —under strict time limits.Simple pen-control exercises didn’t distinguish participants with cognitive impairment from those without it. But dictation tasks did.Seniors with cognitive impairment often took longer to begin writing, wrote more slowly, and showed more fragmented stroke patterns — especially during longer, more demanding sentences.Researchers say dictation forces the brain to multitask — listening, processing language, converting sounds into written words, and coordinating movement all at once. And as these systems decline, writing becomes less coordinated.The senior author says, “Writing is not just a motor activity, it’s a window into the brain.”She says simple writing tasks and low-cost digital tools could someday help monitor cognitive decline in routine healthcare settings like doctors’ offices.Source: Frontiers in Human Neuroscience Author Affiliations: University of Évora.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter