Popular Diabetes and Weight-loss Drug May Lower Alzheimer’s Risk

Semaglutide, the active ingredient in Ozempic and Wegovy, may lower the risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

A new study suggests type 2 diabetes patients taking semaglutide are much less likely to develop the memory-robbing condition.

Researchers analyzed medical data from nearly 1 million U.S. patients over a three-year period. They compared the neurological impact of semaglutide and 7 other anti-diabetic medications, including other GLP-1 inhibitors.

The results showed those on semaglutide had much lower odds of Alzheimer’s, regardless of obesity status, gender or age.

The lead author says, “This new study provides real-world evidence for its impact on Alzheimer’s disease, even though preclinical research has suggested that semaglutide may protect against neurodegeneration and neuroinflammation.”

She says randomized clinical trials are needed to confirm these findings and test alternative drugs as potential treatments.

Source: Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association

Author Affiliations: Case Western Reserve School of Medicine