Popular Diabetes and Weight-Loss Drugs May Protect Stroke Survivors from Future Attacks, Study Finds

Popular medications commonly prescribed for type 2 diabetes and weight loss may protect stroke patients from future attacks.

A quarter of people who survive a stroke have a secondary stroke or heart attack, according to researchers.

In a new study, they looked at whether GLP-1 agonists and another class of drugs called SGLT2 inhibitors decrease these risks. GLP-1s include drugs such as Ozempic, and SGLT2s include drugs like Farxiga and Jardiance.

The researchers reviewed medical records for more than 7,000 adults who experienced an ischemic stroke and the results showed participants prescribed either class of medication after their initial stroke had a 74% lower risk of death and an 84% lower risk of heart attack within an average of three years.

SGLT2 drugs were also associated with 67% lower odds of a second stroke.

The lead investigator says, “The results of the study are consistent with other research about the preventive role of these medications against cardiovascular disease in people with obesity or heart failure."

The study also showed that GLP-1 medications may help lower the risk of clotting, which is a major cause of stroke.

Clinical trials are now needed to confirm the findings.

Source: American Heart Association Scientific Sessions

Author Affiliations: Mayo Clinic, Wake Forest University School of Medicine