Soccer Headers May Affect Brain Structure and Memory

A new study is raising concerns about soccer headers and brain health.Researchers say players who frequently head the ball show changes deep within the folds of the brain—areas involved in thinking and memory.The study, published in the journal Neurology, compared more than 350 amateur soccer players to nearly 80 athletes in non-collision sports.Advanced brain scans were used to track how water molecules moved within certain folds of the brain.Players who headed the ball most often—over 3,000 times a year—had significantly more disruptions in a thin layer of white matter near the cerebral cortex, according to the results.They also performed worse on memory and thinking tests.One of the study authors, Dr. Michael Lipton of Columbia University, says: “While taking part in sports has many benefits, including possibly reducing the risk of cognitive decline, repetitive head impacts from contact sports like soccer may offset those potential benefits.”The authors say these findings do not prove cause and effect but highlight a vulnerable area of the brain. Source: NeurologyAuthor Affiliations: Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Fordham University University of Delaware, Columbia University.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter