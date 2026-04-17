This Common Habit May Be Speeding Up Memory Loss in Men

Think your salt intake only affects your heart? It might also impact your memory.Researchers tracked the dietary habits and brain health of more than 1,200 adults over six years—and found something surprising.Men who consumed higher amounts of sodium experienced faster decline in episodic memory… the kind you use to recall personal experiences and specific events from the past, like where you parked your car.Interestingly, the same effect wasn’t seen in women.The researchers believe too much salt may contribute to brain inflammation, damage blood vessels, and reduce blood flow to the brain, all of which can affect how well your brain functions over time.The authors say these findings offer early evidence of a link between sodium intake and cognitive function, but more research is needed to understand how the relationship works and whether reducing sodium could help delay Alzheimer’s disease.Source: Neurobiology of AgingAuthor Affiliations: Edith Cowan University, Ralph and Patricia Sarich Neuroscience Research Institute, Murdoch University, University of Western Australia, Macquarie University, University of Melbourne.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter