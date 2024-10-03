Too Much Soda, Fruit Juice or Coffee May Up Your Risk of Stroke, Studies Find

What you drink to quench your thirst or boost your energy level may impact your risk for stroke, according to two new studies.

The first looked at the impact of fruity and fizzy drinks on tens of thousands of people in 27 countries.

Frequent consumption of fizzy drinks -- both sugar- sweetened and artificially sweetened -- was linked to 22% higher odds of stroke, while fruit juice drinks were linked to 37% higher odds caused by intracranial bleeding, especially among women.

The researchers say many fruit juice products contain added sugars and preservatives, which may offset the benefits of fresh fruit.

On the positive side, drinking more than 7 cups of water a day was found to reduce the risk of stroke caused by a clot.

One author says, “We would encourage people to avoid or minimize their consumption of fizzy and fruit drinks, and to consider switching to water instead.”

The second study focused on coffee and tea and found people who drank more than four cups of java a day were 37% more likely to suffer a stroke.

Drinking 3-4 cups a day of black or green tea significantly lowered the chances -- but the reduced risk was lost for those who added milk.

One author says while high blood pressure is the most important risk factor, these findings show “…Our stroke risk can also be lowered through healthy lifestyle choices in diet and physical activity.”

Source: Journal of Stroke

Author Affiliations: University of Galway, Galway University Hospitals, McMaster University Canada, INTERSTROKE