Untreated Sleep Apnea Linked to Increased Parkinson’s Risk

A new study finds people with untreated obstructive sleep apnea are more likely to develop Parkinson’s disease — nearly twice as likely over time.But using a CPAP machine to improve sleep quality can cut that risk significantly.Researchers reviewed health records from more than 11 million U.S. veterans who received care between 1999 and 2022.The link held even after accounting for age, obesity, high blood pressure, and other factors.One study author sums it up this way: “It’s not at all a guarantee that you’re going to get Parkinson’s, but it significantly increases the chances.”Sleep apnea causes breathing to stop and start throughout the night, reducing oxygen levels. The team says those repeated drops may put stress on brain cells called neurons… the same kind of cells that die off in Parkinson’s disease, causing movement and balance issues.The lead author notes that many people are hesitant to try continuous positive airway pressure, or CPAP, but those who do often say they sleep better and feel more alert.He hopes these findings will encourage more people to consider it.Source: JAMA NeurologyAuthor Affiliations: Oregon Health & Science University, University of Washington, VA Portland.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter