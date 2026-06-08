Study Finds Just 5 Minutes of Prayer Helps Reduce Pain and Anxiety

Five minutes of prayer may help ease pain and anxiety, according to a new study from the University of Maryland School of Medicine.Researchers followed 180 primary care patients with significant pain or anxiety.After their medical appointments, participants received 5 minutes of in-person Christian intercessory prayer from a trained practitioner or listened to 5 minutes of soft music.Intercessory prayer is the act of praying on behalf of others and in this study, included the laying on of hands.The prayer group reported significantly greater pain reduction immediately after the session and at their two-week follow-up.They also showed greater anxiety reduction immediately after the session, and that benefit remained significant up to six weeks later.Researchers reported no adverse effects, and nearly all participants said they would be open to having prayer offered during future medical visits.The authors say these findings suggest brief, in-person prayer could be a safe, low-cost complement to standard medical care, though more studies are needed to better understand the effects.Source: Annals of Family MedicineAuthor Affiliations: University of Maryland School of Medicine, Indiana University, Global Medical Research Institute, Global Awakening College of Ministry .Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter