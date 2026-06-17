Average Pregnant Woman Exposed to 45 Common Chemicals, Study Finds

Pregnant women are exposed to dozens of common chemicals linked to early delivery and low birth weight, a new study finds.Researchers tested urine samples from more than 5,000 women who gave birth between 2000 and 2021, and compared the findings with pregnancy outcomes.They screened for 113 chemicals commonly found in food, water, air pollution, personal care products, fragrances, and other household items.On average, the tests detected 45 chemicals in each sample, with as many as 64 found in some participants.Among them were phthalates used to make plastics more flexible and durable, as well as some newer plasticizers.Some of these compounds were consistently associated with earlier delivery and lower birth weight, according to the results.The senior researcher says, ”We found that several newer chemicals used to replace toxic ones are also harmful…”The study also linked PAHs, (pronouncer: pah-z) which are formed during the burning of coal, oil, gas, and wood, to lower birth weight.The lead author says avoiding these chemicals can be difficult because they're found in so many everyday products.As she puts it, “We have limited control over exposures…."“And even small changes in birthweight or gestational age can have significant impacts on children’s health.”The researchers are calling on governments and companies to do more to reduce harmful chemicals in everyday products and ensure new ones are safe.Source: JAMA Network OpenAuthor Affiliations: UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health, Stanford University School of Medicine, Woods Institute for the Environment.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter