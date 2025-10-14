C-Sections Linked to More Pain and Poorer Sleep for New Moms

New moms who deliver by C-section may face a tougher recovery — with more pain and less rest.A new study finds women who deliver by cesarean section are more likely to experience severe pain that disrupts sleep and daily life, and increases their risk for developing a sleep disorder.For the study, researchers interviewed new moms about their experiences after childbirth and analyzed national insurance data.41 moms were questioned and over two-thirds of those with C-sections reported severe pain that disrupted sleep and daily activities. That’s compared to just 8% of vaginal births.Insurance data from more than 1.5 million mothers also showed C-section patients were 16% more likely to be diagnosed with insomnia, sleep deprivation, or sleep apnea within a year.The lead author warns severe pain and sleep disorders after childbirth “can lead to postpartum depression, thinking and memory problems, and fatigue…” as well as disrupt bonding between mother and baby.She recommends new mothers, especially those who have C-sections, manage pain early, exercise as appropriate, avoid caffeine and alcohol late in the day and sleep when the baby sleeps.The results of this study were presented at the ANESTHESIOLOGY 2025 annual meetingAuthor Affiliations: Stanford University