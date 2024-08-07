Gestational Diabetes Does Not Raise a Woman’s Risk for Breast Cancer After Pregnancy, a New Study Finds

A new study may provide some reassuring news for women who develop diabetes during pregnancy. A team of researchers out of Denmark found no link between gestational diabetes and a higher risk for breast cancer.

Their study included more than 708,000 women who gave birth between 1997 and 2018. About 24,000 were diagnosed with the condition, but after 12 years of follow-up the results showed they had no higher odds of developing premenopausal or postmenopausal breast cancer.

The findings held strong even after adjusting for things like age, smoking status, weight, ethnicity and high blood pressure.

The lead author says while the news is encouraging, women with gestational diabetes should remain vigilant about their health. There is some evidence linking the condition to higher odds of type 2 diabetes, heart disease, kidney disease and mental health issues.

Source: European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD)

Author Affiliations: Steno Diabetes Center Odense, Odense University Hospital