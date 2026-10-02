Pregnancy

GLP-1 Use Surging Among New Mothers

GLP-1 use among new mothers rose 24-fold from 2018 to early 2025, as researchers caution that evidence on GLP-1 exposure during breastfeeding remains limited.
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Pregnancy
Diabetes
Obesity
Breast-Feeding
Weight Loss
Postpartum
GLP-1 Medications
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