Pregnancy

Limiting Sugar in the First 1,000 Days of Life May Guard Against Heart Disease

A new study suggests restricting sugar intake from conception to around 2 years of age may lower the risk of serious heart disease in adulthood.
Loading content, please wait...
Heart Attack
Heart Health
Pregnancy
Stroke
Sugar
Food and Nutrition
Heart Disease
Children's Health

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com