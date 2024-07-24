Marijuana Use During Pregnancy Linked to Increased Risk of Complications, Including High Blood Pressure

A new study suggests using marijuana during pregnancy may lead to a small but significant increase in complications.

The study included more than 250,000 women who were screened for prenatal cannabis use between 2011 and 2019.

About 20,000 were classified as positive for the drug through self-reports, toxicology testing or both, but only a small number were daily or weekly users.

After reviewing the participants’ medical records, researchers found prenatal marijuana use raised the odds of gestational hypertension by 17%, preeclampsia by 8%, weight gain that was greater or less than current guidelines, and placental abruption, where the placenta detaches from the uterus.

But the results also showed pregnant women who used marijuana had a slightly lower risk of gestational diabetes.

The authors say as we continue to learn about the potential harms and benefits of prenatal cannabis use,“…Clinicians must provide coordinated, non-stigmatizing care and education to support pregnant individuals in making informed decisions…”

Previous investigations have found a growing number of pregnant women are trying marijuana for morning sickness, sleep issues, pain and depression.

Source: JAMA Internal Medicine

Author Affiliations: Kaiser Permanente Northern California, University of California, San Francisco, California Department of Public Health, Public Health Institute