Mediterranean Diet in Pregnancy Linked to Lower Risk of Infant Colic and Eczema

Could what you eat during pregnancy affect your baby’s risk of colic and eczema?Researchers followed more than 1,300 women who completed dietary questionnaires at around 10 and 28 weeks of pregnancy.They found that mothers who ate a Mediterranean-style diet, rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes and healthy fats, were less likely to have babies with both colic and eczema.In contrast, diets higher in inflammatory foods, including processed meats, sugary drinks and refined grains, were tied to a greater risk.Seafood stood out. Each additional weekly serving was associated with 25% lower odds of babies developing colic and eczema together.Other common allergens, including dairy, eggs and nuts, showed no significant connection to the combination.The lead author says, “Our findings provide yet another reason to help pregnant women achieve a healthy, balanced diet, with a particular emphasis on eating seafood.”Previous research has linked infant colic to a higher risk of asthma and food allergies later in life.Source: JAMA Network OpenAuthor Affiliations: Harvard Medical School, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Boston Children’s Hospital, Stanford School of Medicine, University of California, Los Angeles.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter