Pregnancy

Not Just Pregnancy Fatigue: Could It Be Sleep Apnea?

The first clinical guideline from the American College of Chest Physicians outlines when pregnant patients should be screened, treated, and reevaluated for obstructive sleep apnea.
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Pregnancy
Sleep Disorder
Pregnancy Risks
Sleep
Sleep Quality
Sleep Apnea
Pregnancy Complications
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