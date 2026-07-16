Pregnancy

One of the Largest Epidural Studies Ever Delivers Reassuring News for Parents

A 13-year study of nearly 500,000 births finds epidural pain relief during labor is not linked to serious health problems in newborns or children.
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Pregnancy
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Childbirth
Cerebral Palsy
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Infants
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