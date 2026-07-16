One of the Largest Epidural Studies Ever Delivers Reassuring News for Parents

Does having an epidural during labor increase the risk of harm to your baby? According to one of the largest studies to investigate the question, the answer is no.Researchers reviewed data from nearly 500,000 births in Scotland over 13 years, looking at whether epidural pain relief — used by about one in four women in the study — was linked to serious health problems in newborns and children.The results showed no increased risk of major brain injuries, severe breathing problems, sepsis, low Apgar scores at 5 minutes, death within 28 days, or cerebral palsy diagnosed during childhood.Overall, major brain injuries were rare, affecting fewer than one in 1,000 babies, and occurred no more often among babies whose mothers received an epidural.The results were also consistent across high-risk pregnancies, preterm births, and different modes of birth.The researchers say these findings should reassure parents and clinicians that epidurals are a safe option for pain relief during labor.This was an observational study, so no firm conclusions can be drawn about cause and effect.However, the authors say its large sample size and long-term follow-up strengthen confidence in the findings.Source: BMJ OpenAuthor Affiliations: Glasgow Royal Infirmary, University of Glasgow, University of Bristol, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter