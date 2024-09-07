Pregnancy

Pregnant Women Exposed to PFAS Chemicals at Increased Risk for Obesity and Heart Problems, Study Finds

Pregnant women with high levels of PFAS chemicals commonly found in consumer products may experience weight and heart issues later in life.

Pregnant women exposed to high levels of PFAS chemicals may be at risk for obesity and heart problems later in life.

PFAS… also known as forever chemicals… are used in food packaging, cookware, clothes, drinking water and personal care products.

Researchers measured PFAS levels in 547 pregnant women in their early 30s and then compared the results to their metabolic health at age 50.

Those with higher PFAS levels during pregnancy weighed more and had more body fat in middle-age – both major factors for obesity and heart issues.

The lead author says, “Pregnancy may be a sensitive period of PFAS exposure, as it may be associated with long-term weight gain and subsequent adverse cardiometabolic health outcomes in women.”

While more research is needed, he says it’s important to try to limit PFAS exposure, as it could reduce your risk of health issues later in life.

 Source: The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism

 Author Affiliations:Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Institute , Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health

