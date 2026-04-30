Pregnancy

Sleep & Anxiety Meds in Pregnancy: What New Research Shows

A new study finds no link between sedative use during pregnancy and neurodevelopmental conditions like ADHD and autism in children.
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Pregnancy
Anxiety
Insomnia
Sedatives
Autism
ADHD
Neurological Disorders
Benzodiazepine Drugs
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