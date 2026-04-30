Sleep & Anxiety Meds in Pregnancy: What New Research Shows

Insomnia and anxiety are very common during pregnancy—and for some moms, sedatives are prescribed to help manage the symptoms.Now, a large new study offers some reassurance.Researchers tracked nearly 4 million children born in South Korea between 2010 and 2022, comparing outcomes based on whether they were exposed to benzodiazepines or Z-hypnotics in the womb.They looked at 12 neurodevelopmental conditions, including ADHD, autism, intellectual disability, and behavioral disorder.At first, exposed children appeared to have slightly higher rates of psychiatric conditions.But when researchers compared siblings—accounting for shared genetics and environment—that difference disappeared.Some small increases were seen with use early or late in pregnancy and with longer use of sleep medications—areas that may need more investigation.But overall, the study suggests, “no substantial evidence that prenatal exposure to benzodiazepines or Z-hypnotics increases the risk of psychiatric disorders in children.”An accompanying editorial calls the findings reassuring but urges careful use, while also weighing the risks of untreated anxiety or insomnia during pregnancy.Source: The BMJAuthor Affiliations: Sungkyunkwan University, Harvard Medical School, Inje University, Seoul National University