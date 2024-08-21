Smoking Just 1-2 Cigarettes a Day Before or During Pregnancy Is a Danger to Newborn Health, Study Finds

Smoking just 1-2 cigarettes a day before or during pregnancy may lead to breathing problems and other major health issues in newborn babies.

Researchers analyzed data from more than 12 million births registered between 2016 and 2019 and found about 9% of mothers smoked cigarettes in the three months before pregnancy, while up to 7% smoked while expecting.

Smoking at any time at any level was associated with an increased risk of serious neonatal problems… including the need for assisted ventilation immediately after delivery; assisted ventilation for more than 6 hours; NICU admission for continuous mechanical ventilation; surfactant replacement therapy to reduce respiratory distress; suspected sepsis; and seizure or serious neurological problems.

The risk was 24% higher if the mother smoked before pregnancy, and 30-32% higher if she smoked during pregnancy. But the researchers warn it’s not only heavy smoking that’s a danger.

The results showed just 1-2 cigarettes a day before pregnancy increases the odds of newborn health issues by 16%.

The authors say these findings suggest “there is no safe period and no safe level of cigarette smoking shortly before or during pregnancy.”

