Faith and spirituality may be key to a happier life as we age.A new study finds older adults who are religious or spiritual report greater life satisfaction and better quality of life.Researchers analyzed 21 studies involving more than 56-hundred adults over age 60. They found people who made faith a regular part of their lives reported slightly greater benefits than those who turned to religion only during difficult times.Both men and women benefited similarly, but geography made a difference.The positive effects were much stronger in Asian countries than in the Americas.One researcher says, “The link was moderate in size, but it was consistent enough to suggest that spiritual life deserves a place in how we support healthy aging.”The authors say more studies are needed to better understand how culture and different religious practices influence these benefits.Source: PLOS Aging and HealthAuthor Affiliations: University of Padova, Italy..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter