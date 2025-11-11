How Often Should You Shower With Eczema? A New Study Has the Answer

Good news for the millions of people living with eczema: A new study finds taking a daily shower or bath won’t make your symptoms worse.Researchers compared the impact of daily versus occasional bathing in more than 400 adults and kids in the U.K.About half took a bath or shower 6 or more times per week, and the others bathed or showered just 1 to 2 times.The participants continued their usual treatments and tracked their symptoms for about a month.Overall, the results showed there was no difference in eczema symptoms between the two groups.One researcher who is also an eczema patient says, “There are so many things that can affect eczema—it’s good to know frequency of bathing isn’t one of them. One less thing to worry about.”This study was part of the Rapid Eczema Trials Project, which is designed to answer common questions about managing eczema.The next phase will explore how long steroid creams should be used during flare-ups to help control the skin condition.Source: British Journal of DermatologyAuthor Affiliations: University of Nottingham and Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter