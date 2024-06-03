Better Sleep Lowers Loneliness Across All Age Groups

Getting better sleep can significantly lower feelings of loneliness, especially among younger adults, a new study finds.

The study included more than 2,000 participants who filled out sleep questionnaires and a special survey used to measure their level of loneliness.

The results showed better sleep was associated with significantly lower total loneliness, emotional loneliness and social loneliness across all age groups, but the benefit was strongest among younger people who experienced a larger decline in emotional loneliness. Emotional loneliness is described as an emptiness caused by a perceived lack of close connections with others.

The authors say loneliness is a public health crisis and these findings highlight the importance of quality sleep as part of any treatment plan.

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine recommends adults get 7 hours of shut-eye per night on a regular basis.

Source: SLEEP