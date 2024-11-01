Sleep Apnea Linked to Higher Dementia Risk, Especially in Women

Adults with obstructive sleep apnea may face a higher risk of dementia and researchers say women with known or suspected sleep apnea are more likely to develop the condition.

The researchers compared cognitive screening data with sleep health surveys filled out by more than 18,500 adults.

The results showed participants 50 and older with sleep apnea were more likely to have signs or a diagnosis of dementia in the coming years. At every age level, women with known or suspected sleep apnea had higher odds of being diagnosed than men.

In fact, the rate of dementia decreased among the men and grew larger for the women as they aged.

The reasons for these gender differences aren’t clear yet, but one author says estrogen changes during the transition to menopause may impact the brain.

She says, “During that time, (women) are more prone to memory, sleep and mood changes that may lead to cognitive decline.”

Evidence shows sleep apnea increases significantly post-menopause, but often goes underdiagnosed.

Source: SLEEP Advances

Author Affiliations: University of Michigan, University of California San Francisco