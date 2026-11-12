Sleep Disorder

Sudden, Startled Awakenings – or Sleep Jolts – Linked to Anxiety and Poor Sleep

A study of nearly 200 adults found that frequent sleep starts, or hypnic jerks, are associated with poorer sleep and higher anxiety.
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Mental Health
Anxiety
Sleep Disorder
Depression
Sleep
Sleep Quality
sleep, short sleep, sleep duration, poor sleep, sleep quality, depression, mental health