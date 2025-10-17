Surprising Number of Young Adults Use Pot or Alcohol as a Sleep Aid

More than 1 in 5 young adults in the U.S. use pot and/or alcohol to help them fall asleep, according to a new survey. But experts warn what they think is a “quick fix” often backfires.Researchers analyzed data from more than 1,400 people, 19 to 30 years of age, who took part in a national study that tracks behaviors, attitudes and values in America.Overall, more than 22% reported using one or both substances. For 18%, the sleep aid of choice was marijuana, and for 7%, it was alcohol.Women were more likely to use cannabis for sleep and Black young adults were more likely to use alcohol.While these substances can make you drowsy, an addiction specialist who was not part of the study says over time they can disrupt healthy sleep cycles and increase the risk of overuse disorder."They may initially use cannabis to help them sleep, but the more cannabis that they use, the more difficult it is to fall asleep, and so it can turn over time into a vicious cycle of more and more cannabis use with less of an effect on their sleep, leading to more and more use overtime," says Dr. Soteri Polydorou, MD, Medical Director of Addiction Services, Northwell Health.The researchers recommend young adults talk with their doctors about safe, evidence-based ways to improve sleep before substance use becomes part of the problem.Sources: JAMA Pediatrics, Northwell HealthAuthor Affiliations: University of Michigan.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter