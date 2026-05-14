Sleep Disorder

Too Little or Too Much Sleep Ages Every Organ in Your Body

Using advanced biological aging clocks, researchers measured aging in 17 organ systems and found too little or too much sleep impacts the brain, heart, lungs, and more.
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Heart Health
Immune Disorders
Aging
Anxiety
Sleep Disorder
Depression
Dementia
Sleep
Sleep Quality
sleep, short sleep, sleep duration, poor sleep, sleep quality, depression, mental health
Heart Disease
Brain Health
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