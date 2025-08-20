Weekend Habits May Trigger Hidden Sleep Disorder: "Social Apnea”

Late nights, drinks with friends, or catching up on sleep over the weekend may feel harmless — but they could trigger something called “social apnea.”Social apnea is a newly identified health concern describing a weekend spike in obstructive sleep apnea, or OSA, caused by lifestyle choices.Researchers analyzed data from more than 70,000 people who used a validated under-mattress sleep sensor and reported on their daily habits.The results showed OSA severity jumped by 18% on Saturdays compared to mid-week. Men, younger adults, and people who drank alcohol were especially affected.Sleeping in for more than 45 minutes increased the risk by nearly 50%. The lead author says, “Most sleep tests are done on a weeknight, so the weekend spike has been invisible until now.”Why does it matter? These weekend surges may raise the risk of heart disease, depression, dementia, and fatigue-related accidents, according to the researchers.So, what can you do if you have OSA? Experts recommend:· Stick to a consistent sleep schedule all week.· Aim for 7–9 hours nightly.· Avoid heavy drinking and late nights when possible.· And if you use OSA therapy, don’t skip it on weekends. Obstructive sleep apnea already affects about 1 billion people worldwide.Source: American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care MedicineAuthor Affiliations: Flinders University, Centre Interdisciplinaire du Sommeil, Mudoch University.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter