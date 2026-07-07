GLP-1 “Secret Shopper” Study Finds Gaps in Online Prescribing

Getting a GLP-1 prescription online can be quick and convenient, but a new study suggests it could also come with surprisingly little medical oversight.Researchers created a simulated patient profile that met the criteria for a GLP-1 prescription and used it to seek prescriptions from 49 websites between August and December 2025.The results: Forty-five of the sites prescribed the medication, and 34 mailed it. Most websites didn't require the “patient” to speak with a clinician. Only 13 required a video visit with a clinician, and just three required a phone call.Instead, researchers say prescriptions were often based on online questionnaires that may not capture important clinical and social history.Many of the meds were approved in five minutes or less --- even when required photos were missing.The authors say while online platforms have expanded access to GLP-1 drugs, some appear to prioritize quick prescriptions over comprehensive care.They warn limited clinician involvement—especially when prescribing compounded GLP-1s—could increase the risk of medical and financial harm.Source: JAMAAuthor Affiliations: Yale School of Medicine, Yale University School of Public Health .Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter