Limiting Weight Regain After GLP-1s: Two Strategies Show Promise

What’s the best way to keep the scale from creeping back up after you stop using a GLP-1 medication?A pilot trial followed 39 adults who had lost weight on GLP-1s and were stopping treatment. They were divided into three groups. One received usual care, with nutrition, exercise or lifestyle counseling left up to their medical provider.Another used the Noom app, which offers behavioral strategies for weight management, including tracking diet, exercise and weight.The third received medically tailored meals delivered to their homes.For four months, the participants’ weight was measured using Bluetooth scales.By the end, the usual-care group had gained an estimated 10.75% of their body weight, compared with 3.60% in the app group and 3.58% in the medically tailored meal group.The findings suggest structured support may help slow early weight regain after stopping a GLP-1.The lead researcher says, “People invest significant time and effort in improving their health and achieving weight loss. We need evidence-based strategies to support them if and when they discontinue GLP-1 medication, so they can maintain those gains.”Researchers caution that larger, more diverse studies with longer follow-up are needed to confirm the results.Source: Obesity Science & PracticeAuthor Affiliations: Tufts University, UT Southwestern Medical Center.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter