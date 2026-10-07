Weight Loss

Limiting Weight Regain After GLP-1s: Two Strategies Show Promise

Using a weight-management app or getting medically tailored meals delivered to your home may help prevent major weight regain after you stop using a GLP-1 medication.
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Weight Loss
Food and Nutrition
Zepbound (tirzepatide)
Ozempic (semaglutide)
Wegovy (semaglutide)
Mounjaro (tirzepatide)
GLP-1 Medications
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