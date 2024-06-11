Meeting Your Nutritional Needs on GLP-1 Meds: The Foods Experts Recommend

If you’re using a GLP-1 medication to lose weight, how much protein, fiber or fat do you need to stay healthy?

To help answer that question, a team of medical experts reviewed current scientific evidence and came up with a list of nutritional recommendations for patients.

#1: Your minimum calorie intake should be personalized based on age, gender, body weight and physical activity. But in general, 1,200-1,500 calories per day for women and 1,500-1,800 per day for men is safe during GLP-1 weight loss.

#2: More than 60-75 grams of protein per day can be recommended…with higher amounts considered on an individual basis. The best sources include beans, lentils, nuts, seeds, seafood, lean meat, poultry, low-fat dairy and eggs.

#3: 45–65% of calories should come from healthy carbohydrates like whole grains, fruits, vegetables, nuts and dairy products. Added sugars should be limited to less than 10% of energy intake.

#4: 20-35% of calories should come from fats. Good choices include nuts and seeds, avocados, vegetable oils, fatty fish and seafood. Fried and high-fat foods should be avoided.

#5: Women should aim for 21-25 grams of fiber per day and men 30-38 grams per day depending on age. Supplements can be considered when patients are unable to meet these goals with foods like fruits, veggies and whole grains.

#6: Drink up! 2-3 liters of fluid per day of water or low-calorie beverages such as unsweetened coffee or tea is the goal. But avoid caffeine due to its diuretic effect.

Finally, focus on key micronutrients like potassium, calcium, vitamin D and vitamin B12. If you aren’t getting enough through your diet, a multivitamin and other supplements may be appropriate.

Source: The Obesity Society

Author Affiliations:

University of Texas, Dallas

University of Pennsylvania

Brigham and Women’s Hospital

Wake Forest University School of Medicine

University of California Los Angeles

University of Oklahoma School of Medicine

Cleveland Clinic

Syneos Health

Eli Lilly and Company

This work was funded by Eli Lilly and Company