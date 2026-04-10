Weight Loss

Study Finds Possible Underreported Side Effects of GLP-1 Drugs

AI analysis of social media posts reveals potential side effects of GLP-1 meds that researchers say may not be fully captured in clinical trials.
Loading content, please wait...
Weight Loss
Menstruation
Nausea
Diarrhea
Hot Flashes
Zepbound (tirzepatide)
GLP-1 Medications
Semaglutide

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com