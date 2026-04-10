Study Finds Possible Underreported Side Effects of GLP-1 Drugs

Nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea are well-known side effects of popular weight-loss and diabetes drugs like semaglutide and tirzepatide.But a new study suggests additional side effects may not be fully captured in clinical trials.Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania used artificial intelligence to analyze more than 400,000 Reddit posts from nearly 70,000 users—and uncovered symptoms that they say may be underreported.While many users did mention expected issues like gastrointestinal distress, others shared different concerns.Nearly 4% of those reporting side effects described reproductive symptoms, including irregular menstrual cycles and heavy bleeding. Some also reported temperature-related issues like chills, feeling cold, or hot flashes.Researchers say the findings are not proof the drugs are causing these symptoms but they may point to patterns worth studying.A coauthor says, “People who are living with these medications are swapping notes with each other in real time, sharing experiences that rarely make it into a doctor's office visit or an official report.”The researchers say social media can’t replace clinical trials, but AI analysis could help spot early warning signs around new drugs and health trends.Source: Nature HealthAuthor Affiliations: University of Pennsylvania School of Engineering and Applied Science .Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter