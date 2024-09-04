Taking Ozempic or Wegovy Does Not Increase Risk for Mental Health Issues, Study Finds

Some reassuring news for millions of people who take semaglutide for weight management.

A new study finds the medication used in Ozempic and Wegovy does not increase the risk of serious mental health issues in patients with no prior history.

The FDA and European Medicines Agency have been monitoring semaglutide and similar drugs after receiving reports of depression, suicidal thoughts and suicidal behavior in patients taking them for obesity and type 2 diabetes.

Researchers analyzed data from four major clinical trials involving more than 3,500 participants who were given semaglutide or placebo.

Only 2.8% of the semaglutide patients… versus 4.1% of the placebo patients… reported levels of depression that required evaluation by a mental health professional. And 1% or fewer participants reported suicidal ideation or behavior during treatment, with no differences between the groups.

The lead author says, “Our new analyses provide assurance that the medication, when taken by individuals who are free of significant mental health concerns, does not increase the risk of depression, suicidal thoughts or suicidal behavior.”

More research is needed to determine whether semaglutide is safe for people with existing conditions, such as major depressive disorder, schizophrenia or suicidal behaviors.

Source: JAMA Internal Medicine

Author Affiliations: Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania

This study was funded by grants from Novo Nordisk.