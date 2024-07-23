Who’s Using GLP-1 Medications? Study Finds Major Shift in Patient Population

A new study finds a major shift in who’s being prescribed GLP-1 medications like Ozempic and Wegovy.

Researchers say the demand is skyrocketing among those with obesity and decreasing among those with type 2 diabetes.

The popular drugs were originally developed to treat diabetes, but they were quickly approved for weight loss and weight-related conditions, such as high blood pressure and prediabetes.

A review of medical records from 1 million people prescribed GLP-1 meds -- between 2011 and 2023 --found the proportion of new users with type 2 diabetes decreased.

On the other hand, the lead author says, “New GLP-1 prescriptions among those with obesity or relevant comorbid conditions without type 2 diabetes doubled, with a notable uptick in medication use especially since 2020.”

The data also shows GLP-1 users are disproportionately non-Hispanic white females with a body mass index of 30 or greater.

The researchers say these findings suggest healthcare providers are seeing GLP-1 benefits in treating obesity but they also warn about potential medication shortages, which could negatively impact patients with diabetes.

Source: Annals of Internal Medicine

Author Affiliations: Cedars-Sinai Medical Center