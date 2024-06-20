Will Adding Nuts to Your Diet Help You Lose Weight?

If you’re trying to drop a few pounds, adding nuts to your diet may help you achieve your goal.

A new study finds including nuts in a reduced-calorie diet won’t impede weight loss and may in fact promote it. Researchers reviewed data from 7 clinical trials that included hundreds of overweight or obese adults who were monitored from 4 to 52 weeks.

The results…. None of the trials found nuts had a negative impact on weight loss, but four of them did show something positive.

Participants who ate 1.5 to 3 ounces of almonds, peanuts, pistachios or walnuts daily lost more weight than those who ate none. People on ‘nut-enriched’ diets lost an extra 3 to 16 pounds.

One author says, “Nuts are rich in healthy unsaturated fats, plant protein and dietary fiber, all of which play a role in promoting satiety, and reducing excess calorie consumption.”

Aside from curbing hunger, nuts have been shown to help improve heart health, metabolic function, gut health and cognitive performance.

Source:Nutrition Research Reviews