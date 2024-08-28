Cholesterol Changes During Menopause May Explain Increase in Heart Disease

Women going through menopause may experience cholesterol changes that could harm their heart health.

Researchers say during and after the transition, their “bad” LDL cholesterol increases and their “good” HDL cholesterol decreases.

The study included more than 12-hundred women who were monitored before, during and after menopause.

Over an average of 7 years, all three groups experienced a significant increase in “bad” cholesterol.

But the greatest change occurred between peri- and post-menopause when LDL levels jumped 8.3% while HDL declined 4.8%. And compared to a control group of men, menopausal women experienced a much bigger increase in LDL over time.

One study author says, “These changes could help explain the increase of cardiovascular disease in post-menopausal women and help determine if earlier interventions are warranted.”

Source: European Society of Cardiology

Author Affiliations: University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center