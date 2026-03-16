Loneliness in Perimenopause Linked to Changes in Brain Health

For women, feeling lonely during midlife may do more than affect mood — it could also impact brain health.A new study finds that loneliness and social isolation are both linked to cognitive decline in women going through perimenopause — the years leading up to menopause.Researchers tracked more than 900 women, typically between ages 45 and 55 when hormone levels begin to fluctuate and symptoms like hot flashes and sleep problems often start.The participants completed questionnaires about loneliness and the size of their social networks.The researchers then compared the results with self-reported changes in memory, attention and processing speed.Those with moderate-to-severe loneliness along with social isolation had about eight times the risk of cognitive decline. Even mild loneliness nearly tripled the risk when combined with isolation.The researchers say loneliness may trigger inflammation linked to anxiety or depression, while social isolation may reduce mental stimulation.Dr. Stephanie Faubion, medical director for the Menopause Society, says, “The findings of this study highlight the importance of psychosocial factors in cognitive health during the menopause transition,” and may also help develop new interventions to support women at risk of cognitive decline.Source: MenopauseAuthor Affiliations: Shandong University, Heze Medical College .Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter