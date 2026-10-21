Migraine and Endometriosis: A Hidden Link?

Up to three out of four women with endometriosis may also suffer from migraines. But new research suggests that overlap is often overlooked.Endometriosis occurs when tissue similar to the uterine lining grows elsewhere in the body. It can cause inflammation, severe pelvic pain and fertility problems.An analysis of 35 studies involving more than 13 million women found that those with endometriosis had more than double the odds of migraine.Patient interviews were much better at identifying the overlap, while short-term medical records missed up to 90% of women with both disorders.One study author says, “Women who have – or think they may have—both migraine and endometriosis should understand it’s likely not a coincidence and tell their doctors about all of their symptoms.”She says neurologists should ask about severe menstrual cramps and pelvic pain, while gynecologists should screen for migraine.The findings also suggest the two conditions may share a common pain pathway, potentially opening the door to new treatments.Researchers say migraine medications that block a pain-signaling chemical called C-G-R-P may help relieve endometriosis pain.But more studies are needed.Source: ANA 2026Author Affiliations: Mayo Clinic Arizona.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter