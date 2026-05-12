Misconceptions About Pelvic Prolapse: A Condition That Effects Millions of Women

For years, Rashan Williams planned family trips around one thing — the nearest restroom.The 41-year-old from St. Petersburg, Florida, says what started as bladder issues became impossible to ignore.“Stuck to the restroom. Stuck to the restroom. Hey, before we leave — I’m stuck to the restroom.” (Rashan Williams, Patient)Then came another alarming symptom.“No pain but I just knew something was there and it wasn’t right.” (Rashan Williams, Patient)Williams was experiencing pelvic organ prolapse — a condition where weakened pelvic muscles allow organs like the bladder or uterus to drop into the vaginal canal.Experts say it affects millions of women, yet many suffer in silence.“It’s common in older ladies. I tell patients like the roof of your vagina is coming down like a tampon falling out.” (Dr. Nyarai Mushonga, Urogynecologist, Florida Medical Clinic Orlando Health)But despite how common it is, misconceptions remain.A new Orlando Health survey found half of women incorrectly believe bladder leakage is simply a normal part of aging. Nearly one-third think pelvic organ prolapse only affects women over 60, another third believe you have to have been pregnant to develop the condition, and one in three women don’t know that surgery is even an option .For Williams, getting answers took nearly a decade, leaving her frustrated and at times depressed.“I was really getting the door shut in my face because nobody knew what to do or knew what it was.” (Rashan Williams, Patient)That changed when she met Dr. Nyarai Mushonga Pronouncer: Near-eye Ma-shonga), a double board-certified urogynecologist and reconstructive pelvic surgeon.“The minute she explained it I finally had a name for it. Immediate relief.” (Rashan Williams, Patient)Because her prolapse was severe, Williams required surgery. Dr. Mushonga performed a minimally invasive procedure designed to permanently repair the damage using stitches and a mesh sling to support the pelvic organs.“We describe it to patients like it’s wearing suspenders. So, the suspenders are holding the pants up. The stitches are what’s holding the vagina up.” (Dr. Nyarai Mushonga, Urogynecologist, Florida Medical Clinic Orlando Health)After the outpatient procedure, Williams says her symptoms and her incontinence were gone and her quality of life improved.“After that second week, I felt fine. I was up, running around, moving around and just getting back to my normal life -- just felt really easy.” (Rashan Williams, Patient)Doctors say while childbirth, aging, and genetics can increase risk, strengthening core and pelvic floor muscles and seeking treatment early can make a major difference.Source: Orlando Health.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter