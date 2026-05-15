PCOS Gets a New Name in Landmark Women’s Health Shift

A major women’s health condition is getting a new name—and experts say it could change how millions are diagnosed and treated worldwide.Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, or PCOS, will now be known as Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome, or PMOS.The condition affects more than 170 million women globally and is linked to hormone imbalances, weight and metabolic issues, mental health symptoms, skin changes, and fertility challenges.Experts say the old name was misleading because the condition is not actually defined by ovarian cysts.A professor who led the international effort behind this change says, “What we now know is that there is actually no increase in abnormal cysts on the ovary, and the diverse features of the condition were often unappreciated.”Researchers say the misunderstanding contributed to delayed diagnoses and inadequate care for many patients.The renaming effort took 14 years and involved more than 50 medical and patient advocacy organizations, along with over 22,000 survey responses from people affected by the condition.Patient advocate Rachel Morman says the new name finally reflects the true complexity of the condition.“This shift will reframe the conversation and demand that it is taken as seriously as the long-term, complex health condition it is.”The new name will be rolled out globally over the next three years through a major education and awareness campaign.Experts hope it will lead to earlier diagnoses, better treatment, and improved long-term care for women around the world.Source: The LancetAuthor Affiliations: Monash University, Verity, Erasmus University, University of South Wales, Dr Patil’s Fertility and, Endoscopy Clinic, Cardiff University, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Association of Australia, University of Colorado Anschutz, Shandong University, Adelaide University, University of Pennsylvania, University of Oulu.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter