Women Health

PCOS Gets a New Name in Landmark Women’s Health Shift

A major women’s health condition affecting more than 170 million women worldwide has been renamed PMOS in an effort to improve diagnosis, awareness, and long-term care.
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Infertility
Obesity
Female Hormones
Gynecology
Polycystic Ovary Syndrome
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